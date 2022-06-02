ASGN to acquire GlideFast Consulting for $350M in cash; updates Q2 guidance

Jun. 02, 2022

  • ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) trades up 2.33% after-hours on report to acquire Massachusetts based GlideFast Consulting for $350M in cash.
  • The deal is subject to Hart-Scott-Rodino and other customary closing conditions, is expected to close in early July 2022.
  • With more than 1,800 certifications and 1,500 completed ServiceNow projects, GlideFast provides tailored solutions and professional services for ServiceNow implementations, integrations, managed support and application development.
  • Pursuant to the closure, ASGN will become a major player in the large and growing ServiceNow marketplace.
  • GlideFast's results will be included in ASGN's results from the date of acquisition and is expected to generate ~$95M in revenues for the full year 2022 and EBITDA margins in the mid-teens.
  • ASGN provides updated financial estimates for Q2 2022: revenues will be within its previously-announced range of $1,108.0 million to $1,128.0 million vs. consensus of $1.12B; Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter will exceed the high-end of its previously-announced range of $135.0 million to $140.0 million mainly as a result of an estimated higher mix of commercial consulting revenues.
