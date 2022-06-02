Japan -0.12%.

China +0.15%.

Hong Kong -1.56%

Australia -0.97%. Australian Trade Balance for April: +10,495mn (expected +9000mn, prior +9,314mn). Following the data release, the Australian dollar changed hands at $0.717, still off levels above $0.72 seen recently.

India +0.30%.

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones fell -176.91 points or -0.54% at 32813.22, S&P 500 fell -30.92 points or -0.75% at 4101.24, while Nasdaq fell -86.92 points or -0.72% at 11994.47.

New Zealand export prices rose 7.8% q/q in Q1. Terms of trade +0.5% q/q.

Oil prices dropped following a report that Saudi Arabia is prepared to raise crude production if Russia’s output significantly falls following European Union sanctions.

Oil prices fell in the morning of Asia trading hours. International benchmark Brent crude futures were last down 1.68% at $114.34 per barrel. U.S. crude futures dropped 1.87% to $113.10 per barrel.

Gold held its ground on Thursday, with greenback-priced bullion caught between support from slightly lower U.S. Treasury yields and pressure from a firm dollar.

Spot gold was steady at $1,844.57 per ounce, as of 0305 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.1% to $1,846.80.

Spot silver dipped 0.1% to $21.77 per ounce, and platinum fell 0.7% to $989.50, while palladium rose 0.2% to $2,001.15.

U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones -0.06%; S&P 500 -0.07%; Nasdaq -0.03%.