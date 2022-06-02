GM slashes prices of Chevy Bolt, making cheapest EV in the US despite rising commodity costs

2021 Chevrolet Volt EV

shaunl/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • General Motors (NYSE:GM) on Wednesday slashed the price of its 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV, making it the cheapest electric vehicle in the US.
  • The automaker has cut the price of the Bolt EV by $5,900 and of the larger Bolt EUV by $6,300.
  • GM declined to say if the Bolt would be profitable with the new price decrease.
  • The reduction come as automakers, especially pure EV companies, hike prices on their electric vehicles amid changing market conditions and rising commodity costs.
  • The lower prices should help bolster Bolt sales, which Steve Majoros, vice president of Chevrolet marketing, last month said is expected to reach a record in 2022.
  • Automakers such as Tesla and GM’s Cadillac brand, as well as EV start-ups Rivian and Lucid, have increased prices on EVs.
  • Earlier in the week, the Detroit automaker drew rave reviews for the all-electric GMC Hummer.
