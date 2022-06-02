Skanska secures $67M renovation and addition contract to a historic building in Ohio

Jun. 02, 2022 2:30 AM ETSkanska AB (publ) (SKBSY), SKSBFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Skanska (OTCPK:SKBSY) has signed a contract with the University of Cincinnati for the renovation and addition to a historic building in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA.
  • The contract is worth $67M, about SEK 640M, which will be included in the U.S. order bookings for the second quarter 2022.

  • The project is one in a series of major capital projects and will allow the University to expand basic science education as the existing building is incapable of supporting the needs of modern academic research.

  • Work is slated to begin in May 2023 and is expected to reach completion in March 2025.

