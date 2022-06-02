Skanska secures $67M renovation and addition contract to a historic building in Ohio
Jun. 02, 2022 2:30 AM ETSkanska AB (publ) (SKBSY), SKSBFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Skanska (OTCPK:SKBSY) has signed a contract with the University of Cincinnati for the renovation and addition to a historic building in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA.
- The contract is worth $67M, about SEK 640M, which will be included in the U.S. order bookings for the second quarter 2022.
The project is one in a series of major capital projects and will allow the University to expand basic science education as the existing building is incapable of supporting the needs of modern academic research.
Work is slated to begin in May 2023 and is expected to reach completion in March 2025.