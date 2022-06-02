Rémy Cointreau SA Non-GAAP EPS of €4.52, revenue of €1.31B; issues guidance for FY23 and beyond

Jun. 02, 2022 2:39 AM ETRémy Cointreau SA (REMYY), REMYFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Rémy Cointreau SA press release (OTCPK:REMYY): FY Non-GAAP EPS of €4.52.
  • Revenue of €1.31B (+29.7% Y/Y).
  • For the full year 2022-23, the Group expects currency effects to be positive for Current Operating Profit, which it forecasts should be in the range €30M-40M.

  • Rémy Cointreau reiterates its financial and non-financial guidance for 2029-30: the Group is targeting a gross margin of 72% and a Current Operating Margin of 33% (based on 2019-20 consolidation scope and exchange rates).

  • Through its Sustainable Exception plan, the Group aims to achieve sustainable agriculture across all land on which its spirits depend, as well as a 50% reduction in carbon emissions per bottle by 2030.

