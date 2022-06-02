Glencore to reject bid for Yancoal Australia stake "significantly undervalued"-Reuters
Jun. 02, 2022 3:17 AM ETGlencore plc (GLCNF), GLNCY, YACAFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) is likely to reject a $3.60 a share offer by coal producer Yancoal Australia’s (OTC:YACAF) Chinese parent to buy its minority stake in the coal producer as too low, according to Reuters reports.
Yankuang Energy Group made an offer last week to acquire the 37.7% stake of Yancoal worth $1.8B.
The offer is "unacceptable" for Glencore, which is Yancoal’s third-largest shareholder and owns 6.4% stake as of March 7, because it "significantly undervalues" the company’s stock, said the sources who did not want to be identified as the discussions were private.
Yancoal did not respond to a request for comment and Yankuang could not be immediately reached for a comment. Glencore did not comment on the matter.