Royce Micro-Cap Trust declares $0.23 dividend

Jun. 02, 2022 6:23 AM ETRoyce Micro-Cap Trust (RMT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) declares $0.23/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
  • Forward yield 9.75%
  • Payable June 24; for shareholders of record June 13; ex-div June 10.
  • The Fund has adopted a Distribution Policy of paying quarterly distributions on its Common Stock. Distributions are being made at the annual rate of 7% of the rolling average of the prior four calendar quarter-end net asset values (NAVs), with the fourth quarter distribution being the greater of 1.75% of the rolling average or the minimum distribution required by IRS regulations.
  • See RMT Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
