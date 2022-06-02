Novartis resumes business in Ukraine after reviewing safety protocols amid war
Jun. 02, 2022 4:34 AM ETNovartis AG (NVS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Novartis (NYSE:NVS) is resuming business in Ukraine after reviewing safety protocols in the war-torn country.
- The Swiss pharma giant said that after studying current safety protocols in the country, and on advice which it will regularly review, it has begun to resume business operations remotely to help restore some basic critical business processes.
- Novartis said in a June 1 release that safety of its people remains its priority, and it would constantly review the situation and its business operations in Ukraine.
- The company noted that to date it has provided more than $33M in medical aid, consisting of over 1.3M packs of antibiotics, painkillers, cardiovascular, and oncology treatments, to those who rely on these drugs in Ukraine and in the border areas where people are seeking refuge.
- In April, Novartis (NVS) had said that it more than $25M in medical aid in the region and paused the start of new clinical trials and enrolment of new study participants in existing trials in Russia, in its efforts to condemn the war in Ukraine.
- Russia had invaded Ukraine in February.