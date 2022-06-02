Xoma to get $2.5M from Kuros as Checkmate's acquisition by Regeneron triggers milestone payout

Jun. 02, 2022 5:25 AM ETRegeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN), XOMA, CSBTFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Business agreement

mediaphotos/iStock via Getty Images

  • Kuros Biosciences (OTCPK:CSBTF) said $2.5M of a $5M milestone payment due to Kuros will be paid to Xoma (NASDAQ:XOMA), as Checkmate Pharmaceuticals' acquisition was completed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.
  • In July 2021, Xoma acquired a royalty interest position Kuros held, under a 2015 agreement, in Checkmate's potential cancer therapy vidutolimod (CMP-001).
  • Kuros said that the completion of the Checkmate acquisition by Regeneron, which was announced on May 31, triggers a $5M milestone payment under the 2015 license agreement between Kuros and Checkmate.
  • Under the 2021 agreement, Xoma was entitled to receive 50% of the milestone payment paid to Kuros as a result of a change of control of Checkmate.
