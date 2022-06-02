Cullinan Oncology grants stock options to employees
Jun. 02, 2022 5:47 AM ETCullinan Oncology, Inc. (CGEM)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) granted stock options to buy 174K common shares to four employees outside the company.
- The equity awards were granted as an inducement material according to the company's 2021 Option and Incentive Plan.
- The stock options were granted as an inducement material to the individuals entering into employment with Cullinan, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
- The options have an exercise price of $11.34, which is equal to the closing price of Cullinan’s common stock on June 1.