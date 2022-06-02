CONMED prices upsized $700M in convertible senior notes offering

Jun. 02, 2022 6:08 AM ETCONMED Corporation (CNMD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) priced its $700M principal amount of 2.25% convertible senior notes due 2027 in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers.
  • It granted a 13-day option to initial purchasers an option to purchase up to an additional $100M principal amount of the notes.
  • Offering is expected to close on June 6, 2022.
  • The notes will pay interest semi-annually, commencing Dec.15, 2022 at a annual rate of 2.25%; notes will mature on June 15, 2027.
  • Initial conversion of the notes will be 6.8810 shares per $1K principal amount of notes, which is equivalent to an initial conversion price of ~$145.33/share.
  • Approx. $101M of net proceeds to be used for the cost of convertible note hedge transactions entered into in connection with the offering; partial proceeds to be used for repurchase or exchange a portion of its 2.625% convertible senior notes due 2024.
  • Any remaining proceeds will be used for for its recently announced acquisition of In2Bones Global and to repay a portion of indebtedness outstanding under its credit facilities.
