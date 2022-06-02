Concert Pharmaceuticals prices 10M stock offering

Jun. 02, 2022 6:13 AM ETConcert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) priced its underwritten public offering of 10M shares at a public offering price of $4.75/share
  • Gross proceeds are expected to be ~$47.5M.
  • Underwriters granted 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.5M shares.
  • Offering is expected to close on or about June 6, 2022.
  • Net proceeds along with current cash and cash equivalents to be used for complete clinical development supporting the filing of its New Drug Application for CTP-543 for the treatment of moderate to severe alopecia areata in adults, conduct pre-commercial activities related to CTP-543 and support its pipeline development, working capital needs and other general corporate purposes.
  • Shares trading 6% down premarket.
