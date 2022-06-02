Amazon to close Kindle e-bookstore in China next year
Jun. 02, 2022 6:14 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to shut down its Kindle e-bookstore business in China next year - Reuters.
- The company said it will stop supplying retailers in China with its Kindle e-readers from Thursday and will stop selling ebooks from June 30 next year though customers will be able to continue downloading any purchased books for a year beyond that.
- This announcement was made on the company's official WeChat account on Thursday.
- The closure of Kindle's China business was not due to government pressure or censorship.
- Amazon's other business lines in China would continue as it is which includes cross-border e-commerce, advertising and cloud services.
- “We remain committed to our customers in China. As a global business, we periodically evaluate our offerings and make adjustments, wherever we operate. With our portfolio of businesses in China, we will continue to innovate and invest where we can provide value to our customers, including Amazon Global Selling, Amazon Global Store, Amazon Advertising, Amazon Global Logistics, Amazon Devices and Services Asia and Amazon Web Services."
- Shares up 1% premarket.
