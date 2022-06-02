Cedar Fair sees record revenues through Memorial Day weekend
Jun. 02, 2022 6:23 AM ETCedar Fair, L.P. (FUN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Cedar Fair Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) reported prelim YTD net revenues, through May 30, 2022, of record $343M marking a 21% growth from the five-month period ended Monday, June 3, 2019.
- The growth was led by a 28%, or $12.93, increase in in-park per capita spending to a record $59.70 and a 13%, or $5 million, increase in out-of-park revenues to $45M.
- It was partially offset by a 210K-visit drop in attendance to 5.2M guests led by the 14 fewer operating days in the current five-month period and the continued disruption within the group sales attendance channel.
- Excluding groups, YTD attendance was up 4% through May 30, 2022.
- The fiscal 5-month period through Memorial Day weekend traditionally represents ~20% of the company’s full-year operating days.
- "Through Memorial Day, sales of 2022 season passes were up $56M, or 24%, compared to the same period in 2019, while sales of our all-season add-on products, such as all-season dining and all-season beverage, were up $20M, or 46%. Meanwhile, strong momentum in reservations at our resorts, including our beautifully renovated Castaway Bay and soon-to-be-open Sawmill Creek Resort properties at Cedar Point, position us well to drive growth in out-of-park revenues over the balance of the year," President and CEO Richard A. Zimmerman commented.