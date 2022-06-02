Tenet prices upsized $2B debt offering to redeem $1.748B of 6.750% senior notes due 2023

Jun. 02, 2022 6:24 AM ETTenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has priced upsized private placement offering of $2B (from $1.8B) senior secured first lien notes due on June 15, 2030, which will bear interest at a rate of 6.125% per annum.
  • Offering is expected to close on June 15, 2022.
  • Proceeds will be used to finance the redemption of all $1.748B outstanding 6.750% senior notes due 2023 and for general corporate purposes.
  • In a separate release, the company has called for redemption of $1.748B of 6.750% senior notes due June 15, 2023.
  • The notes will be redeemed on July 1, 2022 at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.