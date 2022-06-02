Tenet prices upsized $2B debt offering to redeem $1.748B of 6.750% senior notes due 2023
Jun. 02, 2022 6:24 AM ETTenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has priced upsized private placement offering of $2B (from $1.8B) senior secured first lien notes due on June 15, 2030, which will bear interest at a rate of 6.125% per annum.
- Offering is expected to close on June 15, 2022.
- Proceeds will be used to finance the redemption of all $1.748B outstanding 6.750% senior notes due 2023 and for general corporate purposes.
- In a separate release, the company has called for redemption of $1.748B of 6.750% senior notes due June 15, 2023.
- The notes will be redeemed on July 1, 2022 at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount.