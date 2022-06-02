Hormel Foods GAAP EPS of $0.48 beats by $0.01, revenue of $3.1B beats by $30M, narrows FY2022 EPS outlook
- Hormel Foods press release (NYSE:HRL): FQ2 GAAP EPS of $0.48 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $3.1B (+18.8% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
- The company reaffirms FY2022 sales outlook of $11.7B - $12.5B vs. consensus of $12.42B and tightens EPS outlook from $1.87 - $2.03 to $1.87 - $1.97 vs. consensus of $1.93.
- "Based on our strong first-half performance and current outlook for the full year, we are reaffirming our sales expectations and narrowing our earnings guidance range. We are confident in our ability to deliver our sales guidance, given robust demand for our brands across the retail, foodservice and international channels, improvements in our supply chain, our investments in capacity and from strategic pricing actions. From an earnings perspective, we expect a strong finish to the year from our Refrigerated Foods business. We anticipate a fourth-quarter improvement from pricing actions taken across our Grocery Products portfolio."