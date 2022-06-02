American Tower offers 8.35M shares for public offering
Jun. 02, 2022 6:41 AM ETAmerican Tower Corporation (AMT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- In connection with the funding of the acquisition of CoreSite Realty, which closed in December 2021, American Tower (NYSE:AMT) intends to offer 8.35M shares of its common stock in a registered public offering.
- Underwriters have the option to purchase up to an additional 835,000 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments, if any.
- The company will use the net proceeds to repay existing indebtedness under its $3.0 billion 364-day U.S. Dollar-denominated unsecured term loan entered into in December 2021, including borrowings thereunder that were used to finance the CoreSite acquisition.
- Source: Press Release