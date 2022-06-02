ArcBest reports 38% growth in May 2022 prelim consolidated revenues
Jun. 02, 2022 6:41 AM ETArcBest Corporation (ARCB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) reported Y/Y growth of 38% (on a per day basis) in prelim May 2022 consolidated revenues which marks business momentum resulting from continued customer demand for its logistics solutions and revenue growth in all three operating segments.
- The consolidated revenue growth in May 2022 benefited from the November 2021 acquisition of MoLo Solutions.
- In asset-based segment, billed revenue/day grew 24% while total shipments/day increased 4%; total billed revenue/shipment saw a 20% growth.
- For May 2022, revenue/day in asset-light segment saw a 82% increase compared to 122.2% growth in April 2022; customer demand led to growth in Asset-Light service lines except for international.