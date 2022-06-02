Duluth Holdings Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05 beats by $0.23, revenue of $122.9M beats by $6.93M

Jun. 02, 2022 6:48 AM ETDuluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Duluth Holdings press release (NASDAQ:DLTH): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05 beats by $0.23.
  • Revenue of $122.9M (-7.9% Y/Y) beats by $6.93M.

  • The Company re-affirms fiscal 2022 outlook is as follows:

    • Net sales in the range of $730 million to $755 million vs. $740.3M consensus.
    • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $84 million to $88 million1
    • EPS in the range of $0.93 to $1.02 per diluted share vs. $0.99 consensus.
    • Capital expenditures, inclusive of software hosting implementation costs, of approximately $40 million
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.