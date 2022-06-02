Duluth Holdings Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05 beats by $0.23, revenue of $122.9M beats by $6.93M
Jun. 02, 2022 6:48 AM ETDuluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Duluth Holdings press release (NASDAQ:DLTH): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05 beats by $0.23.
- Revenue of $122.9M (-7.9% Y/Y) beats by $6.93M.
-
The Company re-affirms fiscal 2022 outlook is as follows:
- Net sales in the range of $730 million to $755 million vs. $740.3M consensus.
- Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $84 million to $88 million1
- EPS in the range of $0.93 to $1.02 per diluted share vs. $0.99 consensus.
- Capital expenditures, inclusive of software hosting implementation costs, of approximately $40 million