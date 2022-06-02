Lands' End GAAP EPS of -$0.07 beats by $0.03, revenue of $303.7M
Jun. 02, 2022 6:50 AM ETLands' End, Inc. (LE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Lands' End press release (NASDAQ:LE): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.07 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $303.7M (-5.5% Y/Y).
-
For the second quarter of fiscal 2022 the Company expects:
- Net revenue to be between $335.0 million and $350.0 million vs. $398.47M consensus
- Net loss to be between $(6.0) million and $(3.0) million and diluted loss per share to be between $(0.18) and $(0.09).
- Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $10.0 million to $14.0 million.
-
For fiscal 2022 the Company expects:
- Net revenue to be between $1.62 billion and $1.68 billion vs. $1.71B consensus.
- Net income to be between $20.0 million and $29.0 million, and diluted earnings per share to be between $0.60 and $0.88 vs. $0.83 consensus.
- Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $100.0 million to $112.0 million.
- Capital expenditures of approximately $37.0 million.