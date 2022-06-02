Ciena Non-GAAP EPS of $0.50 misses by $0.04, revenue of $949.2M misses by $1.66M
Jun. 02, 2022 7:03 AM ETCiena Corporation (CIEN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Ciena press release (NYSE:CIEN): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.50 misses by $0.04.
- Revenue of $949.2M (+13.8% Y/Y) misses by $1.66M.
- Adjusted gross margin rate down 620 bps Y/Y to 43%.
- “Our strong execution in the fiscal second quarter enabled us to deliver 14% year-over-year revenue growth despite an increasingly challenging supply environment,” said Gary Smith, president and CEO of Ciena. “We also saw continued strength in order flow and backlog growth in the quarter, reflecting the durability of longer-term secular demand drivers. At a time when industry-wide supply chain constraints are resulting in increased uncertainty and a wider range of potential outcomes in the coming quarters, our near-term financial performance is entirely a function of component availability – not the strong underlying demand in our business.”