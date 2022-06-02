SecureWorks Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.09 beats by $0.06, revenue of $121M in-line
Jun. 02, 2022 7:05 AM ETSecureWorks Corp. (SCWX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- SecureWorks press release (NASDAQ:SCWX): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.09 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $121M (-13.3% Y/Y) in-line.
- Secureworks Taegis grew to $180 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), an increase of 149% on a year-over-year basis.
- Added 900 Taegis Customers year-over-year, a 180% increase, to finish the first quarter of fiscal 2023 with 1,400 customers on the Taegis cloud-native security platform.
- Taegis revenue grew 167% from the first quarter of fiscal 2022 to $37.2 million.
For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company expects:
- Revenue of $115 million to $117 million vs. $119.67M consensus
- GAAP net loss per share of $0.30 to $0.32 and non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.15 to $0.17 vs. net loss of $0.16 consensus.
- For FY2023, the Company expects:
- Revenue of $475M to $490M vs. $481.98M consensus
- GAAP net loss per share of $1.26 and $1.35 non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.61 to $0.70 vs. net loss of $0.67 consensus.