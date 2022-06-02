SecureWorks Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.09 beats by $0.06, revenue of $121M in-line

Jun. 02, 2022 7:05 AM ETSecureWorks Corp. (SCWX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • SecureWorks press release (NASDAQ:SCWX): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.09 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $121M (-13.3% Y/Y) in-line.
  • Secureworks Taegis grew to $180 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), an increase of 149% on a year-over-year basis.
  • Added 900 Taegis Customers year-over-year, a 180% increase, to finish the first quarter of fiscal 2023 with 1,400 customers on the Taegis cloud-native security platform.
  • Taegis revenue grew 167% from the first quarter of fiscal 2022 to $37.2 million.

  • For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company expects:

  • Revenue of $115 million to $117 million vs. $119.67M consensus
  • GAAP net loss per share of $0.30 to $0.32 and non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.15 to $0.17 vs. net loss of $0.16 consensus.
  • For FY2023, the Company expects:
  • Revenue of $475M to $490M vs. $481.98M consensus
  • GAAP net loss per share of $1.26 and $1.35 non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.61 to $0.70 vs. net loss of $0.67 consensus.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.