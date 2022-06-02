SpartanNash Non-GAAP EPS of $0.83 beats by $0.19, revenue of $2.76B misses by $10M

Jun. 02, 2022 7:07 AM ETSpartanNash Company (SPTN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • SpartanNash press release (NASDAQ:SPTN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.83 beats by $0.19.
  • Revenue of $2.76B (+3.8% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
  • Comparable store sales increased to 7.2%.
  • FY2022 Outlook: Net sales to a range of $9B to $9.3B vs. prior guidance of $8.9B to $9.1B and consensus of $9.05B; Adjusted EBITDA to a range of $224M to $239M vs. prior guidance of $214 million to $229 million; Adjusted EPS of $2.17 to $2.32 vs. prior guidance of $2.10 to $2.25 and consensus of $2.14.
