Rivian Automotive is viewed cautiously by D.A. Davidson in first ratings look

D.A. Davidson started off coverage on Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) with an Underperform rating as it warned on execution risk for the automaker.

"RIVN has done better than most with respect to its ramp-up of production. It remains to be seen whether RIVN can continue to accelerate production as smoothly as its remarkable vehicles can drive, especially as new facilities open," updated analyst Michael Shlisky.

RIVN is also said to be dealing with the industry-wide supply chain issues without the benefit of the long-term supplier relationships of many established competitors.

D.A. Davidson assigned a price target of $24 to RIVN vs. the post-IPO range of $19.25 to $179.47.

Wall Street ratings scorecard on RIVN: 11 Buy-equivalent ratings or higher, 5 Hold-equivalent ratings and 2 Sell-equivalent ratings.