Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) shares slipped on Thursday after investment firm Barclays downgraded the communications software company, citing broader concerns about the digital economy.

Analyst Ryan MacWilliams lowered his rating on Twilio (TWLO) shares to equal weight from overweight, noting that progress in its segment and engagement segments are likely to be "slower than expected." Additionally, the Application Programming Interface, or API, business could face "uncertainty" if international and small business segments are weaker than first believed.

"With this backdrop in mind, it is possible macro headwinds could put Twilio to a decision: either maintain top-line performance with lower gross margin international SMS [revenues] or pivot to improved profitability with lower [revenue] growth," MacWilliams wrote in a note to clients.

Twilio (TWLO) shares fell nearly 2% to $102.29 in premarket trading on Thursday. Year-to-date, Twilio shares have fallen more than 60%.

Barclay's downgrade of Twilio (TWLO) comes just a couple of weeks after investment firm Robert W. Baird also downgraded Twilio (TWLO) shares, citing the lack of a near-term catalyst and limited profitability concerns.

Last month, investment firm Mizuho lowered its price target on Twilio (TWLO) shares, noting multiple compression on software-as-a-service stocks.

Analysts have been overly bullish on Twilio's stock (TWLO). It had an average rating of Buy from Wall Street analysts, and a slightly less enthusiastic BUY from Seeking Alpha authors. Conversely, Seeking Alpha's quant system, which consistently beats the market, rated Twilio a HOLD.