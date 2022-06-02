Water restrictions come to Southern California as drought worsens

Sweeping restrictions on outdoor water use have gone into effect for Southern Californians as the state attempts to conserve the precious life resource. Declining reservoir levels and reduced snowpack have led to a severe three-year drought and officials fear that some communities won't even have enough water to get through the summer. "Some would consider this a wake-up call. I disagree," said California's Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot. "The alarm's already gone off."

Snapshot: The new limits will depend on locality, but the hardest hit will be the 6M residents across Ventura and northwestern L.A. counties and parts of the San Gabriel Valley and Inland Empire. Households will be forbidden from irrigating their lawns more than once a week to preserve enough supplies for people to cover their basic needs. Outdoor and landscape watering use accounts for roughly half of all urban water use, according to California estimates.

Not all counties will be sharing the pain (for now) in a strategy that has divided the experts. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California has targeted regions that rely heavily or entirely on the State Water Project, while areas that receive water from the Colorado River and other sources will be spared. However, similar restrictions could soon be implemented for those localities as well given that the Colorado River is also suffering from its first-ever shortage.

Outlook: California authorities have urged people to recycle water, take shorter showers, and only run dishwashers and washing machines when full, but the messaging has fallen on deaf ears. According to State Water Resources Control Board, average urban water use even rose nearly 19% in March, compared to the same month in 2020. If the drought continues, state and local water officials will have to make big investments in infrastructure, like expensive recycling and desalination technology, or risk a longer list of expanding restrictions.

