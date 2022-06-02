Sheryl Sandberg steps down from Meta Platforms, what's next for the tech giant?

Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer of the social media giant Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) has stepped down after nearly a decade and a half worth of service. Sandberg who started with FB back in 2008 helped the organization become profitable, go public, and aided in the development of FB to become one of the ten largest organizations by market cap weight.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated that product executive, Javier Olivan will replace Sandberg later this fall. Moreover, it has not been made clear how much influence Olivan will have.

Sandberg leaves right as FB is in the process of making a monumental shift towards the metaverse, as the firm pivots from being known just as a social media icon. Additionally Sandberg who will remain on FB’s board said in her exit that "I still believe as strongly as ever in our mission.”

Critics worry about the future path of FB without Sandberg on board, as she was looked at as a balancing act between Zuckerberg and the rest of the FB team.

Early in premarket trading FB is +0.7% after the stock closed Wednesday -2.5%. FB also currently is -44.3%.

On Sandberg’s exit, she stated: "I am not entirely sure what the future will bring - I have learned no one ever is. But I know it will include focusing more on my foundation and philanthropic work, which is more important to me than ever given how critical this moment is for women." Moving forward, Sandberg’s direct reports will transition over the next few months and she'll leave in the fall.