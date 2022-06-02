Franklin BSP Realty Trust closes five loans worth $368.4M
Jun. 02, 2022 7:17 AM ETFranklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (FBRT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) closed closed five separate, first mortgage floating-rate bridge loans totaling $368.4M for enabling the acquisition of twenty multifamily assets, totaling 2,899 units.
- The loans are structured with 2-year initial term and three one-year extension options.
- Sixteen assets are in North Carolina, three assets are in South Carolina and one asset is in Oklahoma; properties were acquired by various affiliates of GVA Real Estate.
- An initial advance of $327.5M was funded at closing with future advances of $40.9M available for the borrower to implement renovations across the portfolio.
- The company's loan book has increased to ~$5.8B in total capital commitments.