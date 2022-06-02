Pintec regains Nasdaq compliance of minimum bid price requirement through change in ADS ratio
Jun. 02, 2022 7:17 AM ETPintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Nasdaq notifies Pintec Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PT) that the company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq listing rule.
- Nasdaq notified earlier on December 9, 2021 that the company was not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement as the closing bid price of the Company's American Depositary Shares had been below US$1.00 for more than 30 consecutive business days.
- The company changed the ratio of the ADSs representing its ordinary shares from one (1) ADS representing seven (7) class A ordinary shares to one (1) ADS representing thirty-five (35) class A ordinary shares, effective on May 16, 2022.
- Source: Press Release