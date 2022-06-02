Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) said on Thursday it received 10 investment proposals, including eight offers to go private and two for capital and business alliances, as the company explores strategic options.

Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) said it will evaluate the proposals and choose one or more of them to pursue, as soon as possible after the annual shareholder meeting scheduled for June 28.

Private equity investors including CVC Capital Partners, Blackstone and Bain Capital, as well as state-backed investment fund Japan Investment Corp. were considering making bids, Bloomberg has reported.

A buyout of Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF), which has a market value of more than $19B, could be private equity's biggest ever deal in Japan.

The company recently put itself up for auction after its proposed restructuring plan to split itself in two was rejected by shareholders.