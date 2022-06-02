Earthstone Energy amends credit agreement for $1.4B debt facility
Jun. 02, 2022 7:25 AM ETEarthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) said it signed an amendment to the company's senior secured revolving credit facility to extend the maturity of the credit facility to June 2027 and increase the borrowing base from $1.325B to $1.4B.
- The amendment reduces the interest rate for amounts outstanding, amongst other things, elected commitments under the credit facility remains at $800M.
- Robert J. Anderson, Earthstone's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "With the extension of the tenor of our Credit Facility, we have no debt maturities until 2027, providing Earthstone with continued financial flexibility as we continue to pursue consolidation opportunities in the Permian Basin."