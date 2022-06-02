Guardforce AI to acquire 12 additional robotic companies in China

Jun. 02, 2022 7:28 AM ETGuardforce AI Co., Limited (GFAI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) rallies 8.2% higher premarket after it signed a supplemental LOI with Shenzhen Kewei Robot Technology for acquiring an additional twelve robotics companies.
  • The total deal value of the target acquisitions is $18M based on one-time projected average revenues for the twelve companies over the next 5 years.
  • The acquisition is expected to be paid for with a combination of cash (10%) and restricted ordinary shares (90%) at the earlier agreed price of $2/share.
  • Acquisition is expected to close in 2H22.
  • The twelve robotics companies are among the leading providers of Robotics-as-a-Service solutions within their respective markets in China and bring established customers and management teams.
  • This follows the earlier announced definitive agreement to acquire seven robotics companies in China.
