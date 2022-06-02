Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) traded higher on Thursday after topping Q1 sales expectations. Analysts on Wall Street are generally staying positive on the online pet retailer, while pulling back on price targets.

Morgan Stanley kept an Equal-weight rating on Chewy (CHWY) and clipped its price target to $42 from $62 after taking in the report.

"Better than feared 1Q and reiterated full year guidance was enough at these levels, but visibility remains limited, particularly around pricing power, cost inflation, and 2H discretionary spending," updated analyst Lauren Schenk.

Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink said Chewy's results indicate that the recent selloff in shares is way overdone and proves the company’s subscription model in a recession resistant category. A Buy rating was kept in place.

Wells Fargo stayed bullish on Chewy (CHWY), while cutting its price target to $55 from $65 due to higher interest rates and lower sector valuation.

"While the macro continues to supply new challenges (e.g., weaker consumer discretionary demand), we remain impressed by CHWY's strong execution and continue to view the opportunity as compelling, and expanding, with the launch of CHWY's CarePlus insurance and wellness plans planned for later in 2Q," noted analyst Brian Fitzgerald.

Meanwhile, Needham could not be pushed off a Hold rating despite lifting revenue and EBITDA estimates. The firm thinks both positive net ads and margin expansion are necessary for the story to work from here.

RBC Capital Markets cut its price target on Chewy (CHWY) to $59 from $73.

Shares of Chewy (CHWY) soared 17.92% in premarket trading to $27.70. A short squeeze is a possibility with short interest at an elevated level of over 20% of total float.

