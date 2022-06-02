Advanced Drainage Systems intends to offer $500M senior notes offering

Jun. 02, 2022 7:44 AM ETAdvanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) intends to commence an offering of up to $500M aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2030 in a private transaction.
  • The notes will be guaranteed by each of the Company’s present and future direct and indirect domestic subsidiaries that guarantee its senior secured credit facility.
  • Net proceeds will be used for the repayment in full of the outstanding borrowings under its senior secured revolving credit facility, and the remainder for general corporate purposes.
  • This press release does not and will not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or the related guarantees.
  • Source: Press Release
