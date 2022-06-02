BYD May deliveries grows over 8% sequentially
Jun. 02, 2022 7:44 AM ETBYD Company Limited (BYDDF)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) sold 114,943 vehicles in May, up 8.39% from 106,042 units sold in April and 250.44% Y/Y.
- The Chinese automaker exceeded the 100K delivery mark for the third consecutive month.
- Back in March, the company stopped production and sales of conventional internal combustion engine vehicles.
- Earlier this week, it was reported that BYD Company (OTCPK:BYDDF) is building its capacities in key battery elements and expanding in the Americas.
- Shares of the automaker have surged ~44% over the past year
- Peers, NIO (NIO) delivered 7,024 vehicles (+4.7% Y/Y) in May 2022, XPeng (XPEV) delivered 10,125 Smart EVs (+78% Y/Y) and Li Auto (LI) delivered 11,496 Li ONEs (+165.9% Y/Y).