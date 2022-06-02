Solana slumps after outage, bitcoin stays range-bound
Jun. 02, 2022 7:45 AM ETSolana USD (SOL-USD), BTC-USDSI, RIOT, MARA, BKKT, MSTR, COINBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Solana (SOL-USD) is dropping 9.9% to $40.17 on Thursday after suffering an outage on Wednesday that halted transactions for about four and a half hours after the network failed to reach consensus.
- The outage was caused by a bug in the network's "durable nonce transactions" feature. That led to "nondeterminism when nodes generated different results for the same block, which prevented the network from advancing," according to Solana's post on Twitter.
- Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC-USD), down 4.8% in the past 24 hours, is trading at the $30K mark after dipping as low as $29.7K. On Wednesday it reached as high as $32.2K. The world's largest cryptocurrency has generally stayed within the $29K to $31K band for the past three weeks.
- "The technical outlook is neutral at best and bitcoin really needs to trade back above $40K before any kind of bullish outlook can be confirmed," Daily FX strategist Nicholas Cawley wrote in a note Wednesday, according to Bloomberg.
- Most other cryptos appear to be following bitcoin (BTC-USD): ether (ETH-USD) -5.6%, Binance coin (BNB-USD) -4.0%, Cardano (ADA-USD) -4.3%, Ripple (XRP-USD), -4.4%.
- Crypto-related stocks are mixed in Thursday premarket trading. Coinbase Global (COIN) is rising 1.4% after falling 12% on Wednesday. MicroStrategy (MSTR) -0.5%, Bakkt Holdings (BKKT) +2.9%, Marathon Digital (MARA) +0.9%, Riot Blockchain (RIOT) +2.2%, Silvergate Capital (SI) -0.3%.
