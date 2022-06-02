Disney received a price cut by Truist Securities

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) had its price target cut by Truist Securities early Thursday morning as the theme park and entertainment company has struggled over the past year.

Truist Securities has kept their Buy rating on DIS but slashed their price target to $135 a share, down from $160.

Moving forward, Truist is focused on the impacts of COVID-19 and how it will affect Disney’s related Shanghai and Hong Kong parks. Also, along similar lines the firm is carefully watching if international travel returns to visit U.S. based parks.

Aside from COVID related issues the investment firm also aims to keep a close eye on the health of the consumer as well as Disney content and box office sales over the coming quarters.

Disney price action: In premarket trading the stock is +0.5% after it closed lower on Wednesday by 1.1%. Bigger picture, the firm is -30.3% in 2022.

In related Disney news, the company also finds itself in the midst of a corruption inquiry in Anaheim California where Disneyland Resorts is located.