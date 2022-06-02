Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) managed to move just beyond what was expected in its earnings release on Thursday morning.

The spam producer reported GAAP EPS of $0.48 for its fiscal second quarter, one cent above expectations set by analysts, and an 18.8% jump in revenue to $3.1B, $30M above the bar set by Wall Street. The latter figure was noted as a company record.

"The second quarter marked our sixth consecutive quarter of record sales, and we achieved earnings growth for the third consecutive quarter,” CEO Jim Snee said. “Operating margin increased compared to the first quarter, an indication that our efforts to mitigate inflationary pressures are working.”

He added that the company is continuing to work through supply chain problems, higher freight costs, epidemic impacts on poultry products, and depressed staffing levels. He therefore suggested even stronger results ahead as these headwinds are alleviated. Snee indicated that he is especially confident given resilient demand, especially in refrigerated foods and grocery products, that allow the company to leverage pricing increases to maintain margins.

"Based on our strong first-half performance and current outlook for the full year, we are reaffirming our sales expectations and narrowing our earnings guidance range,” Snee said. “We are confident in our ability to deliver our sales guidance, given robust demand for our brands across the retail, foodservice and international channels, improvements in our supply chain, our investments in capacity and from strategic pricing actions.”

The company reaffirmed its full-year sales outlook of $11.7B - $12.5B after the narrow earnings beat against the analyst consensus of $12.42B. EPS outlook, however, was trimmed to $1.87 - $2.03 from the prior range of $1.87 - $1.97. The guide remains essentially in-line with consensus of $1.93.

