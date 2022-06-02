Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) stock fell ~11% premarket June 2, after the said it will discontinue developing lixivaptan for a type of kidney disease.

The company will discontinue development of lixivaptan for Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD) including both a phase 3 trial called ACTION and an open-label study, dubbed ALERT. ADPKD is a genetic disorder characterized by growth of cysts in the kidneys.

The company said elevated levels of alanine aminotransferase (ALT) and aspartate aminotransferase (AST) were recently seen in one patients in the ALERT study.

ALT and AST are enzymes, high levels of these may indicate liver damage.

The ALERT trial was aimed at evaluating the liver and non-liver safety of lixivaptan in patients with ADPKD who previously experienced liver chemistry abnormalities while treated with tolvaptan, which is sold as Samsca/Jynarque by Otsuka Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:OTSKF)(OTCPK:OTSKY), and were permanently discontinued from the drug for that reason, according to the company's June 2 release.

Centessa added that decision was based on a reassessment of the commercial potential of lixivaptan as a potential therapy for patients with ADPKD, and the incremental development challenges and associated costs, following observations related to elevated levels of ALT and AST.

"In assessing the recent data from a subject in the ALERT Study, we believe that lixivaptan is unlikely to achieve the differentiated safety and tolerability profile Centessa required for further development of the program," said Centessa CEO Saurabh Saha.

The company added that discontinuation of lixivaptan development is expected to reduce its cash burn and extend cash runway into 2026.

Centessa noted that it continues to focus on the development of its rare disease and immuno-oncology pipeline.

CNTA -11.11% to $4.00 premarket June 2