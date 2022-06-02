Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) shares slipped on Thursday after enterprise IT company posted second-quarter results that missed expectations and said its adjusted earnings for 2022 would be below estimates, prompting some analysts to worry about continued disruptions in the supply chain.

Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers, who has an overweight rating on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), noted that the firm expected HPE to report a "stronger [second-quarter]," given the commentary throughout the quarter, as well as Dell's (DELL) "strong results last week."

Deutsche Bank analyst Jeriel Ong, who has a buy rating on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), noted that the results are indicative of “a tough supply chain environment,” but comments made on the conference call regarding demand were positive.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) shares fell more than 4% to $15.09 in premarket trading on Thursday.

For the period ending April 30, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) said it earned an adjusted 44 cents per share on $6.7B in sales, compared to estimates of 45 cents in earnings and $6.8B in sales.

Looking ahead to the third-quarter, HP Enterprise (HPE) said it expects adjusted earnings to be between 44 cents and 54 cents per share, compared to estimates of 51 cents per share.

The company reiterated its fiscal 2022 revenue growth of 3% to 4%, adjusted for currency, but lowered its full-year adjusted earnings outlook to be between $1.96 per share and $2.10 per share, compared to estimates of $2.09 per share.