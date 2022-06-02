Real Brands agrees to acquire assets of Boulder Botanical
Jun. 02, 2022 7:56 AM ETReal Brands, Inc. (RLBD)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Real Brands (OTCPK:RLBD) to acquire substantially all the assets of Boulder Botanicals & Biosciences Laboratories in Golden, Colorado with the intent to continue Boulder’s current CBD and non-CBD manufacturing and distribution business that serves major distribution channels nationwide.
- The deal will include Boulder Botanical’s brands, IP, distribution and 27,000 sq. ft. R&D and production facility in Golden, Colorado.
- A formal closing is expected within the next few weeks and is subject to a definitive agreement and due diligence.
- "The Boulder Botanical’s transaction will augment Real Brands’ existing portfolio of branded products and expand its distribution capabilities," explained Thom Kidrin, President & CEO of Real Brands.