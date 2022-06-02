CME reports 18% growth in May ADV

Jun. 02, 2022 8:06 AM ETCME Group Inc. (CME)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • CME (NASDAQ:CME) indicated average daily volume growth of 18% to 24.3M contracts during May 2022; its the highest-ever May ADV.
  • The company saw a 49% growth in Equity Index ADV to 8.4M contracts, driven by record Micro E-mini S&P 500 futures volume.
  • Interest rate ADV options increased 14% to 11.6M contracts.
  • Energy, Agricultural, Foreign Exchange and Metals ADV stood at 1.8M, 1.1M, 874K and 499K contracts respectively.
  • ADV outside U.S. increased 17% to 6.8M contracts, including 33% growth in Latin America, 30% in APAC and 13% in EMEA.
