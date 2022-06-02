Palantir wins $53.89M contract modification from U.S. Space Systems Command
Jun. 02, 2022 8:08 AM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) has been awarded a contract modification from the U.S. Space Systems Command (SSC).
- The U.S. SSC Battle Management Command, Control, and Communications (BMC3) provided the software firm a $53.89M boost to its 2021 award of $121.50M, bringing the total value of the contract to $175.39M.
- This contract modification will enable the continuous delivery of Palantir’s (PLTR) data and decisions platform to support national security objectives until March 2023.
- Last month, the company delivered mixed Q1 results, generating adjusted EPS of $0.02 on revenue of $446M. Commercial revenue grew 54% Y/Y, while government revenue grew 16% Y/Y.
- Shares of the software firm is up 1.30% pre-market, but have dipped 65% over the past year