Palantir wins $53.89M contract modification from U.S. Space Systems Command

  • Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) has been awarded a contract modification from the U.S. Space Systems Command (SSC).
  • The U.S. SSC Battle Management Command, Control, and Communications (BMC3) provided the software firm a $53.89M boost to its 2021 award of $121.50M, bringing the total value of the contract to $175.39M.
  • This contract modification will enable the continuous delivery of Palantir’s (PLTR) data and decisions platform to support national security objectives until March 2023.
  • Last month, the company delivered mixed Q1 results, generating adjusted EPS of $0.02 on revenue of $446M. Commercial revenue grew 54% Y/Y, while government revenue grew 16% Y/Y.
