InMed Pharmaceuticals announces $5M registered direct and private placement offerings
Jun. 02, 2022 8:10 AM ETInMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) -4% has entered into securities purchase agreements with a single healthcare-focused institutional investor for the issuance and sale of 4.08M common shares at a purchase price of $0.858 per share (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- In a concurrent private placement, InMed (INM) has also agreed to issue and sell to the investor 1,748,250 common shares (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereto) at the same purchase price as in the registered direct offering.
- In addition, the Company has agreed to issue unregistered preferred investment options to purchase up to an aggregate of 5,827,506 common shares.
- The aggregate gross proceeds of both offerings are expected to be ~$5M. Net proceeds will be used to continue pipeline development, advance commercial activities and for general working capital purposes.
- Closing date is June 6, 2022.
- The unregistered investment options to be issued in the offerings will be exercisable immediately upon issuance at an exercise price of $0.74 per share and will expire six and one-half years from the date of issuance.
- The Company also has agreed that certain existing warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 4,480,771 common shares that were previously issued to the investor, with exercise prices ranging from $2.848 to $5.11 per share and expiration dates ranging from July 2, 2026 to November 16, 2026, will be amended effective upon the closing of the registered direct offering so that the amended warrants will have a reduced exercise price of $0.74 per share, will not be exercisable until six months following the closing of the registered direct offering and will expire seven years following the closing of the registered direct offering.
- Source: Press Release