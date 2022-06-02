Olink Holding initiates partnership in Japan with Pharma Foods International
Jun. 02, 2022 8:12 AM ETOlink Holding AB (publ) (OLK)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Olink Holding AB (NASDAQ:OLK) on Thursday has announced the partnership with Japan's Pharma Foods International, which will use Olink technology to ramp up its protein analysis services targeting Japanese customers.
- That marks the company's first partnership in Japan to offer services utilizing the Olink Signature Q100 platform. Pharma Foods International (PFI) intends to address all commercial applications for Olink Target 96 and Olink Target 48 protein biomarker panels.
- PFI is into the development of pharmaceuticals, functional food, and cosmetics for the Japanese and global market.
- “This is a great opportunity for Olink to enter the food supplement market, and this partnership with PFI is a first step. Functional foods are part of preventive measures in healthcare. With PFI’s solid background and more than 20 years serving Japanese and global customers, we are confident that our technology can address the unmet needs of the market," said Andrea Ballagi, MD, PhD, Vice President Sales and Marketing Asia and Pacific Region, Olink Proteomics.
