Cruise is closing in on becoming the first company to secure a permit to charge for self-driving car rides in San Francisco.

Notably, Cruise has the support of disability and business groups for driving paying riders in San Francisco . The General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) subsidiary also landed a positive safety recommendation from the staff for the state commission.

The sticking point is city officials in San Francisco. "Deployment of driverless AVs on a much larger scale would increase the likelihood that unusual AV behavior could lead to serious injury or death," they warned. The California Public Utilities Commission is scheduled to weigh Cruise's permit application on Thursday.

Cruise has defended its safety track record and noted that its vehicles understand complex social dynamics and taking safety actions as a default. Even San Francisco officials have conceded that the driverless Cruise AV appears to generally operate as a "cautious and compliant defensive driver."

Reuters reports that Cruise AVs suffered 34 accidents involving bodily harm or over $1,000 in damage across nearly 3 million miles of driving during a four-year span.

Earlier this year, Cruise announced a big step forward with its vision to provide a safer, more sustainable and accessible transportation future by filing a petition with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for approval to build and put the Cruise Origin into commercial service.