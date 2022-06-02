Tiger Global losses for year said to fall to 52% after decline in May
Jun. 02, 2022
- Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Management is said to have plunged almost 52% so far this year as it main hedge fund was again hurt in May.
- Tiger Global's fund dropped 14.2% last month, according to a Bloomberg report, which cited an investor letter. Tiger Global's hedge fund has lost money every month this year and the fund is on target for its worst performance in its more than 20 year history.
- Last month the FT reported that Tiger Global is said to have suffered $17 billion in losses in the first four months of the year due to the rout in technology stocks, one of the biggest dollar declines in the history of the hedge fund history.
- Bloomberg originally reported last month that through April Tiger Global was down 44%, including a 15% drop in April.
- According to its latest 13F filing, Tiger Global exited its position in streaming service Netflix (NFLX) during the first quarter. The fund also reduced its stakes in Roblox (RBLX) and Zoom (ZM).