ADP job gains 128K in May, lower than expected and closer to prepandemic levels
Jun. 02, 2022 8:15 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor14 Comments
- May ADP Jobs Report: +128K vs. +240K consensus and +202K prior (revised from +247K).
- "Under a backdrop of a tight labor market and elevated inflation, monthly job gains are closer to pre-pandemic levels," said ADP Chief Economist Nela Richardson. "The job growth rate of hiring has tempered across all industries, while small businesses remain a source of concern as they struggle to keep up with larger firms that have been booming as of late."
- Goods-producing sector added 24K jobs, while the service-providing sector added 104K.
- Earlier, Challenger: May job cuts of 20.712K jobs