The United Steelworkers said late Wednesday that members voted to ratify a new four-year contract with Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) covering roughly 3,400 workers at four plants in Indiana, Iowa, New York and Tennessee, avoiding a potential strike.

The USW said the newly ratified contract increases wages by 22% over the next four years, provides $4K in bonuses and adds MLK Day as a paid holiday, but includes no changes to health care benefits.

