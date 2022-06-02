Intrusion signs reseller deal with InnerCore Technologies in hospitality industry
Jun. 02, 2022 8:23 AM ETIntrusion Inc. (INTZ)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) stated Thursday it has signed a reseller agreement with a east-coast hospitality company- InnerCore Technologies.
- Stock is up 15% in premarket trading.
- Under this deal, InnerCore Technologies will resell Intrusion's products to its customer base of resorts and vacation destinations.
- The agreement put in place with InnerCore Technologies, and its end-user, is said to be a multi-year arrangement generating annual recurring revenue for Intrusion until at least 2025.
- "We are incredibly proud to announce our partnership with InnerCore Technologies, a premier MSSP and provider of IT resources to the hospitality industry," said Tony Scott, Chief Executive Officer of Intrusion. "We are immediately realizing the benefits of this partnership through the recent signing of a multi-year deal with a large hospitality customer. Our Intrusion Shield is ideally suited to address the complex and evolving cybersecurity threats that face resorts and the hospitality industry generally, which house vast amounts of sensitive customer data, process many visitors, and have cybersecurity challenges that continue to increase."
